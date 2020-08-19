Altagas (ALA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Altagas (TSE: ALA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2020 – Altagas was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Altagas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities.

7/29/2020 – Altagas was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

7/29/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

7/27/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

7/9/2020 – Altagas was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

Shares of ALA opened at C$18.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.59. Altagas Ltd has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

