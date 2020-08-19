Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $744,785. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

