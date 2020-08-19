ALX Oncology (INZY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ: INZY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – ALX Oncology is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

