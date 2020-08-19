ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.64

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 1947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

There is no company description available for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc

