AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will post $61.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the highest is $62.79 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $84.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $247.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.48 million to $252.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.06 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $275.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $364.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

