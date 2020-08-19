AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Price Target Raised to $10.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMAG. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 11,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,406,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.