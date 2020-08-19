Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,066.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2,430.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

