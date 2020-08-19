Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is SFE Investment Counsel’s 6th Largest Position

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,066.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.