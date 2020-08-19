Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 41.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,066.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

