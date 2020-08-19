Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 340,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $940,567,000 after buying an additional 25,751 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 67.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,066.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

