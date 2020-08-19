Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,066.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

