Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,066.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

