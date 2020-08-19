Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,729 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Amdocs worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 163,936 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $6,473,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 492,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,220. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.