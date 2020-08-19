Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 52-Week High at $239.84

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $239.84 and last traded at $237.16, with a volume of 684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.14.

Get Amedisys alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average is $192.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $142,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,262.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.