American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.06.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

