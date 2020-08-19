American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.28. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $4,916,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

