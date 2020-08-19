America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.39. 3,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,893. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.