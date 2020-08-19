Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,935. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.90.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.65 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.16.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.