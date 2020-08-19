Americas Silver’s (USAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.65 price objective on the stock. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 195.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.16.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

