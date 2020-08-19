AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $506,000.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $506,000.00.

Shares of AME traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.58. 967,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

