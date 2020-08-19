AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $823,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,925.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.