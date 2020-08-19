Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells $241,020.00 in Stock

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $241.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,186. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

