Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,816.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 1,017,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

