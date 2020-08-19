Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Trading Up 1.1%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.36 and last traded at $92.06, approximately 244,340 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 129,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63.

