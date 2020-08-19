Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

