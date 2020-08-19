Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $240,367,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $94,133,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,847,000 after purchasing an additional 678,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.