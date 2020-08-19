Analysts Anticipate Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Draftkings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Draftkings.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40).

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

DKNG stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Draftkings has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79.

In other Draftkings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

