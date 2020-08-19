Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $821.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after buying an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.