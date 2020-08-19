Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report $80.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Copa posted sales of $708.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $916.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CPA stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 31,015.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.