Analysts Expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will report sales of $253.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $210.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,319 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

