Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Mining Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDV. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.27.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.63. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.42, for a total value of C$194,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,573,716.34. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total value of C$362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,079,408.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,880 shares of company stock worth $2,182,229.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

