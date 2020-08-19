Analysts Issue Forecasts for Niu Technologies -‘s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Niu Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,365 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.