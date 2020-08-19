Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (1COV, A, AAP, ACGL, ADSK, AFX, AIZ, ALBO, ALL, AON)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 19th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $137.00 to $156.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $262.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $143.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $206.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $56.00 to $64.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $165.00 to $198.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €5.70 ($6.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $105.00 to $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $79.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $192.00 to $134.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $306.00 to $332.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $315.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $295.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $145.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $23.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €5.80 ($6.82) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $178.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $255.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,600 ($112.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $241.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $205.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $166.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $84.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $218.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.