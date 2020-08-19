Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (ARL, DTE, G24, LXS, RWE, SBS, SDF, SIX2, ZURN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 19th:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.80 ($24.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €6.60 ($7.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 375 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

