Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AXA (CS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AXA (EPA: CS):

8/18/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.38 ($26.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – AXA was given a new €18.80 ($22.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – AXA was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.40 ($26.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.50 ($28.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – AXA was given a new €25.90 ($30.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – AXA was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – AXA was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – AXA was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – AXA was given a new €18.80 ($22.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.38 ($26.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – AXA was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AXA stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €17.38 ($20.45). The company had a trading volume of 4,934,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. Axa SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.80.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

