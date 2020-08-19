Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Brinker International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

8/10/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

8/5/2020 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Brinker International Inc alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,173 shares of company stock worth $852,049. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,160 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brinker International by 17.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brinker International by 150.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,651,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.