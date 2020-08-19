Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HEXO (HEXO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2020 – HEXO had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $1.00 to $0.90. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

8/5/2020 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

7/31/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

7/22/2020 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – HEXO was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2020 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 7,593,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. HEXO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 349.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

