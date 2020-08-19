Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sapiens International (SPNS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sapiens International (NASDAQ: SPNS):

8/12/2020 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2020 – Sapiens International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2020 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2020 – Sapiens International had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

7/1/2020 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

6/30/2020 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2020 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

