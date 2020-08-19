Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (ACEL, ACER, AHCO, AIRI, AJX, ALPN, ALRN, BMRN, LXS, NOEJ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 19th:

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.