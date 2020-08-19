Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fresnillo (FNLPF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS: FNLPF):

8/11/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

8/10/2020 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

8/7/2020 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/5/2020 – Fresnillo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

8/4/2020 – Fresnillo is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Fresnillo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2020 – Fresnillo had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/28/2020 – Fresnillo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2020 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/27/2020 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/23/2020 – Fresnillo had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/23/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/15/2020 – Fresnillo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

6/30/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

6/23/2020 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

6/23/2020 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo Plc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

