Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for G4S/ADR (GFSZY)

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS: GFSZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2020 – G4S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

8/12/2020 – G4S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – G4S/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/24/2020 – G4S/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/24/2020 – G4S/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/24/2020 – G4S/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/16/2020 – G4S/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2020 – G4S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – G4S/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/2/2020 – G4S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – G4S/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/22/2020 – G4S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

