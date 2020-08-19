Andra AP fonden Buys 5,900 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $349,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.75.

NYSE TDY opened at $320.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

