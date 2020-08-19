Andra AP fonden Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Welltower by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

