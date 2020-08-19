Andra AP fonden Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 34.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 492,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. BofA Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

