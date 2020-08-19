Andra AP fonden Purchases 17,200 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

