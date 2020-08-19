Andra AP fonden Takes $4.08 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $192.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

