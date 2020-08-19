Andrea Greenberg Sells 35,991 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Stock

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 376,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,627. The stock has a market cap of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,361,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

