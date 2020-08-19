Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,888 ($24.68).

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target (down previously from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.84) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.06) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($3,055.04). In the last three months, insiders purchased 470 shares of company stock worth $772,876.

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,916.40 ($25.05). The company had a trading volume of 2,801,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 18.39 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,266 ($29.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,910.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

