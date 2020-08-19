Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of ANSLF opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02. Ansell has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental offices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

