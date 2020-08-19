ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 237.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.53. The stock had a trading volume of 234,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $322.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.